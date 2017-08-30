How Blue Cross Blue Shield Negotiations Affect Rural Hospitals - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

How Blue Cross Blue Shield Negotiations Affect Rural Hospitals

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
PRAGUE, Oklahoma -

Many rural hospitals are still negotiating with Blue Cross Blue Shield. Such is the case for Prague Community Hospital, which will be out-of-network for BCBS in October.

Hospital administrators say the insurance company is asking them to take a 30-to-40 percent cut in payouts.

News 9’s Dana Hertneky has the story tonight at 5 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.