Police Arrest SW Oklahoma City Stabbing Suspect

Police have arrested the suspect after a brutal stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City yesterday. Rowdy McAuley, 24, was arrested following a stabbing in the Kingswood neighborhood near SW 104th and Penn.
The victim was a 76-year-old woman; she is expected to live.
Jennifer Pierce has more on this story tonight at 6 p.m.
