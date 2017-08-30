AAA Offering Tipsy Tow For Labor Day

Tipsy Tow will be available this weekend for those celebrating Labor Day.

AAA is offering the free rides home for partiers and will tow their vehicles at no charge.

You can use Tipsy Tow from 6 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Tuesday. AAA will pick you up, no questions asked, and drop you off at home if it's within 15 miles.

Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) to take advantage when the time comes.