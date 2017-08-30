Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Seeking Donations

Texas-native, Miranda Lambert, and her organization, the MuttNation Foundation, are in Texas helping rescue animals.

The team said they've rescued over 70 dogs so far. MuttNation said they are in need of supplies for the animals such as paper towels, Clorox wipes and dog toys.

Donations can be made on the organization's website, facebook page and at several drop-off locations including one in Tulsa. For more information see post below.