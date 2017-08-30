Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Seeking Donations - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Seeking Donations

Posted: Updated:

Texas-native, Miranda Lambert, and her organization, the MuttNation Foundation, are in Texas helping rescue animals.

The team said they've rescued over 70 dogs so far. MuttNation said they are in need of supplies for the animals such as paper towels, Clorox wipes and dog toys.

Donations can be made on the organization's website, facebook page and at several drop-off locations including one in Tulsa. For more information see post below. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.