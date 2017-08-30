Lankford Holds Town Hall In Edmond Tuesday Night - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Lankford Holds Town Hall In Edmond Tuesday Night

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Senator James Lankford held a community conversation with the public last night at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. Sen. Lankford covered a variety of topics during the event that lasted more than an hour.

One thing made clear was those present wanted to see this country progress and a lot of that starts with Congress. Those present took turns asking Sen. Lankford about environmental policy, climate change, the federal budget, and immigration policy.

Lankford made in clear he's not a fan of cap and trade agreements as a way of handling pollution because he says the people who pay the most are in poverty.

Lankford also touched on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). According to Sen. Lankford, President Donald Trump has publicly made a statement saying he will take care of these kids. More than 170,000 people have been approved this year by DACA. Since its start, more than 800,000 have been approved.

"That's been the most difficult," Sen. Lankford said, "but also the most clearest part of American law, that we don't hold people accountable for the actions or their parents. We also just don't blanket give people citizenship."

