Suspect In Recruiting Office Bomb Plot Ruled Mentally Incompetent

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.

Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from Harvey

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?

Houston-area residents who lost their pets in the scramble to escape Harvey flooding can stop by a shelter to see if the animals have been found

A pastor says the teenager suspected of killing two people and injuring four others in a public library had been searching for inner peace shortly before the shooting.

New Jersey officials say the U.S. Supreme Court should strike down a ban on sports betting in all but four states because it wrongly forces states to enforce a regulation that Congress wants.

NASA says it may soon have the capability to send astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011.

Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

Western Louisiana residents are bracing for more wind and water as Tropical Storm Harvey heads their way after dumping record rainfall on Texas.

Public schools are grappling with the names, images of Confederate icons in the wake of the deaths at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over a Robert E. Lee statue.

A former Air Force senior airman suspected of setting off a pipe bomb outside an Air Force recruiting office in Oklahoma is mentally incompetent to stand trial on federal explosives charges, a judge determined Tuesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Frank McCarthy ruled that 28-year-old Benjamin Roden had some type of “mental disease or defect,” making him unable to assist in his defense. McCarthy ordered Roden hospitalized at a federal facility for further evaluation “to determine whether there would be a time when he might be considered well enough to stand trial.”

Whitney Mauldin, Roden’s federal public defender, said after the hearing that additional tests will take about three months, and she doesn’t expect another hearing in the case until at least December. She said two mental evaluations filed under seal with the court reached the same conclusion that Roden was unable to assist in his own defense due to a mental impairment.

Roden was seated at the defendant’s table, wearing a red jail outfit and a beard. He didn’t speak during Tuesday’s hearing.

A federal grand jury indicted Roden earlier this month on charges that include using an explosive to damage federal property, using an explosive to commit felonies and possessing unregistered destructive devices. No one was hurt in the July 10 explosion in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby.

Prosecutors claim that Roden “turned to hate” after he couldn’t complete the training required to become a certified electrician in the Air Force.

They said that Roden, a decorated former airman, felt rejected, was out of work and harbored a grudge against the Air Force. Prosecutors said he also began blaming that military branch for blocking his attempt to join the U.S. Marines.

When authorities arrested Roden, they said they searched his motorcycle and apartment and discovered a bag containing two pipe bombs, materials used to make explosive devices, a chamber-loaded .45 caliber handgun with ammunition, an AR-15 assault-style rifle, more than $3,800 in U.S. currency and an application for a German national visa, according to the affidavit.