Auto-Ped Crash Involving A Police Officer Reported In Warr Acres

An injury crash involving a police officer was reported Tuesday night in Warr Acres, police said.

The auto-pedestrian crash happened at NW 39 Expressway and MacArthur Boulevard.

An officer was driving eastbound on NW 39 Expressway when the vehicle hit a pedestrian just before MacArthur Boulevard, the Warr Acres police chief said.

The male pedestrian was rushed to OU Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time.

