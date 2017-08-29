OU Providing Counseling, Support To Houston Students After Harve - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OU Providing Counseling, Support To Houston Students After Harvey

Posted: Updated:

The University of Oklahoma is offering counseling and other support to students who live in Houston.  

Freshman journalism student Brooke Murski’s family evacuated Monday from their home in Houston.  

She said there was only about a foot in the house then, but by Tuesday, there was more than six feet.

“And they had dogs as well, and that’s another issue.  And that’s another big issue in Houston right now is pets. What can you do?” she said.

Senior advertising major Claudia Hodgden went back home to Houston for a Coldplay concert last week, and hasn’t been able to return to school.  

“It’s very hard to watch on the news,” she told News 9 by phone Tuesday night.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.