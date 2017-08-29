OU Providing Counseling, Support To Houston Students After Harvey

The University of Oklahoma is offering counseling and other support to students who live in Houston.

Freshman journalism student Brooke Murski’s family evacuated Monday from their home in Houston.

She said there was only about a foot in the house then, but by Tuesday, there was more than six feet.

“And they had dogs as well, and that’s another issue. And that’s another big issue in Houston right now is pets. What can you do?” she said.

Senior advertising major Claudia Hodgden went back home to Houston for a Coldplay concert last week, and hasn’t been able to return to school.

“It’s very hard to watch on the news,” she told News 9 by phone Tuesday night.