OBI, AT&T Partner Up For Harvey Blood Drive

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Blood Institute and AT&T have partnered up to hold a blood drive to help with Harvey recovery.

The blood drive is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the AT&T building located at 111 Dean A. McGee in downtown Oklahoma City.

OBI will give away free T-shirts and tickets to the Oklahoma City Zoo to anyone who donates. 

