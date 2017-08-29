Norman Police Identify Woman Killed Saturday, Arrest Warrants Issued

The woman found dead Saturday morning in a Norman home has been identified by police and two arrest warrants have been issued.

Tiffany Godwin, 33, was a woman found dead in the 1800 block of Twisted Oaks Drive. Police said she suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still looking for Charles Curtis "Kurt" Hornback, 30. A first-degree murder arrest warrant has been issued Tuesday afternoon for Hornback.

Hornback is described as a white man, about 6 feet 5 inches tall, 250 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He could be driving one of three vehicles -- a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria with Oklahoma license plate ADP147, a 1992 white Chevrolet 1500 pickup with Oklahoma license plate 126JTU or a 2001 white Chevrolet 1500 pickup with Oklahoma plate DCR766.

An arrest warrant was also issued for Ashlee Nicole Vasquez, 29, for murder in the first degree as an accessory.

Both Hornback and Vasquez are wanted in connection with the death of Godwin, which is now being investigated a homicide.

