Norman Police Identify Woman Killed Saturday, Arrest Warrants Is - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Norman Police Identify Woman Killed Saturday, Arrest Warrants Issued

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
Charles Curtis 'Kurt' Hornback Charles Curtis 'Kurt' Hornback
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The woman found dead Saturday morning in a Norman home has been identified by police and two arrest warrants have been issued.

Tiffany Godwin, 33, was a woman found dead in the 1800 block of Twisted Oaks Drive. Police said she suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police are still looking for Charles Curtis "Kurt" Hornback, 30. A first-degree murder arrest warrant has been issued Tuesday afternoon for Hornback. 

Hornback is described as a white man, about 6 feet 5 inches tall, 250 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He could be driving one of three vehicles -- a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria with Oklahoma license plate ADP147, a 1992 white Chevrolet 1500 pickup with Oklahoma license plate 126JTU or a 2001 white Chevrolet 1500 pickup with Oklahoma plate DCR766.

An arrest warrant was also issued for Ashlee Nicole Vasquez, 29, for murder in the first degree as an accessory. 

Both Hornback and Vasquez are wanted in connection with the death of Godwin, which is now being investigated a homicide.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.