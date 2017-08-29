INTEGRIS, BCBS Reach New Contract Agreement - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

INTEGRIS, BCBS Reach New Contract Agreement

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

INTEGRIS Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Oklahoma have reached a new contract agreement.

The two-year agreement comes with just two days before the previous contract was set to expire, on Aug. 31.  

Having the new agreement in place means more than 150,000 BCBS members can continue to seek medical services at INTEGRIS facilities statewide.

INTEGRIS President and CEO Bruce Lawrence released the following statement regarding the agreement:

Reaching an agreement was always our goal. Both INTEGRIS and Blue Cross and Blue Shield want what is best for our patients – and that is to continue offering high-quality, convenient and affordable medical care and coverage to the people of Oklahoma.

BCBSOK President Ted Haynes had this to say: 

We are pleased to reach a new agreement that allows our members to continue receiving care at INTEGRIS at in-network rates and benefit levels. We take very seriously our role as steward of our members’ health care coverage dollars. This agreement underscores our commitment to provide our members access to quality, cost-effective health care and ensures members are treated by in-network health care providers when going to an in-network facility. We look forward to continuing our long-term relationship with INTEGRIS.

