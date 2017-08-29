DOC Inmate Escapee Recaptured By Police

A DOC inmate escapee who had been on the run for nearly two months was captured yesterday in the area of SW 39th and Harvey. Police were responding to a suspicious activity call in that area when they arrested the inmate. He was carrying a knife and gloves.
He is now in the Oklahoma County Jail; find out about his criminal past tonight on News 9 at 5.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.