Missing Bethany Woman Found Safe In NW OKC

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirms death of police officer Sunday when he was trapped in flooded patrol car. The Houston Chronicle has reported that 60-year-old Sgt. Steve Perez was heading to work Sunday when he became trapped in high water on Interstate 45 in north Harris County and then couldn't get himself out of his car.More >>
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump landed in Corpus Christi Tuesday afternoon to view firsthand the effects of Hurricane Harvey's flooding on Texas and its residents.More >>
