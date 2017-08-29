Missing Bethany Woman Found Safe In NW OKC

Authorities have safely located a missing Bethany woman in northwest Oklahoma City.

The report was filed for 45-year-old Christina Barbes, Sunday morning. Authorities were especially concerned for Barbes when learning from family that she had dementia and requires 24-hour supervision.

She was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, in the area of NW 19th Street and N. Rockwell Avenue. Police say she was found, safe, in the area of NW 16th Street and N. Meridian Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

So far, police have not said how they located Barbes.