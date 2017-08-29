Authorities Search For Missing Bethany Woman

A missing person’s report has been filed for a Bethany woman, last seen Sunday morning.

The report was filed for 45-year-old Christina Barbes. Authorities say Barbes has been diagnosed with dementia and requires 24-hour supervision.

She was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, in the area of NW 19th Street and N. Rockwell Avenue, wearing a green and tan tank top and black shorts.

Barbes is described as a white female with dark brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She is 5’ 3” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has a tattoo of a bear with a lasso on her ankle, as well as a red and green cross with tribal markings on her lower back.

According to the report, Barbes can walk but needs the assistance of a walker.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Bethany Police Department at (405) 789-2323 or your local police department immediately.