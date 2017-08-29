Small Earthquake Recorded In Alfalfa County

A small earthquake rattled residents in rural Alfalfa County, early Tuesday afternoon.

The 3.2 magnitude quake struck at approximately 12:23 p.m., four miles to the northeast of the town of Carmen, Oklahoma, or about 93 miles north northwest of the Oklahoma City metro, at a depth of three miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more like with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.