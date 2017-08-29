After Harvey Floodwaters Breach Levee, Authorities Say 'Get Out - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

After Harvey Floodwaters Breach Levee, Authorities Say 'Get Out Now'

By CBS News
HOUSTON -

Authorities outside Houston are urging residents of Brazoria County to evacuate immediately due to floodwaters from Harvey that breached a levee, the Reuters news agency reports.

A warning was posted on Twitter saying, "The levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached!! Get out now!!"

Any residents who have not already evacuated the area should leave immediately, officials said.   

Two Houston reservoirs are also overflowing, despite a controlled water release that aimed to prevent flooding downtown.

The Addicks and Barker reservoirs are both at record high levels due to days of heavy rain. Army Corps of Engineers officials have been releasing water from both, but the amount of water entering exceeds the amount being released, sending floodwaters over spillways.

Jeff Lindner, with the Harris County Flood Control District, said Tuesday that he's certain that more homes and streets will flood as a result. Lindner says the county is trying to determine where the water will go, specifically from the north end of the Addicks reservoir.

He says some homes will be inundated "for up to a month."

The flood gauge at the Barker reservoir is overwhelmed and disabled and officials are worried the Addicks gauge also will fail.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
