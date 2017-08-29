EPA Watchdog Reviewing Agency Chief's Trips Home To Oklahoma

A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"

The White House says President Donald Trump has met with his Cabinet and other senior administration officials to discuss the federal response to the flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Harvey

The California city that birthed the American free speech movement is preparing for potential clashes even though the person behind a right-wing rally scheduled for Sunday has pleaded with supporters to stay away, saying that she fears more violence

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.

Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from Harvey

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?

The Cincinnati Zoo says its popular baby hippo will star in an internet video series called "The Fiona Show" starting next week.

Now that he's received a presidential pardon, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is lashing out at the federal judge who found him guilty of a crime as biased.

Officials were preparing to evacuate one of the nation's busiest trauma centers because of flooding from Harvey.

Hundreds of black-clad activists with covered faces who overwhelmed a peaceful California protest and assaulted five perceived political enemies reignited debate Monday over ensuring free speech while protecting public safety.

A shooting inside a public library that killed two people and wounded four has deeply shaken an eastern New Mexico community.

Pizza to your driveway - without a driver: Ford, Domino's team up to study customer reaction to driverless delivery.

Older Americans hobbled by leg pain will have a new option when the government starts paying for them to exercise on treadmills at medical clinics.

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?.

The inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency opened an inquiry on Monday into Administrator Scott Pruitt’s frequent taxpayer-funded travel to his home in Oklahoma.

The office said in a letter, a copy of which was sent to Pruitt, that it would audit his travel records through the end of July. The letter says the inquiry will seek to determine the extent and cost of Pruitt’s trips, as well as his security team and aides who traveled with him. The audit will also examine whether EPA’s travel policies and procedures were violated.

The Associated Press and other media outlets reported in July that Pruitt’s expense reports from his first three months in office showed he traveled to Oklahoma at least 10 times, typically leaving Washington on Fridays and returning Mondays. Pruitt was either in Oklahoma or on trips that included stops there for nearly half the days encompassed in the three-month period, costing more than $15,000.

EPA spokeswoman Amy Graham said the trips were warranted.

“Administrator Pruitt is traveling the country to hear directly from the people impacted by EPA’s regulations outside of the Washington bubble,” Graham said. “This is nothing more than a distraction from the administrator’s significant environmental accomplishments.”

Pruitt, a Republican, served as Oklahoma’s attorney general prior to his appointment by President Donald Trump to lead EPA and he owns a home in Tulsa.

AP reported earlier this year that while Pruitt was in his state job, he was in frequent contact with political donors, corporate executives and industry groups opposed to new environmental regulations enacted under the Obama administration.

He has continued that practice since coming to EPA, including traveling to accept an award from the Oklahoma Well Strippers Association, make a keynote address to a meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council and deliver a speech to the National Association of Manufacturers.

EPA records also indicate Pruitt attended “informational meetings” during the trips. Though a trip to Oklahoma might last three or five days, it was not unusual for only one such meeting to be listed during Pruitt’s time away from Washington.

American Oversight, a legal advocacy group, has called for a formal investigation into whether Pruitt’s trips to Oklahoma were made to advance Pruitt’s political career. Though the EPA administrator has made no public statements indicating he plans to once again seek elected office, political observers in Oklahoma expect he may run forU.S. Senate in 2020.

“While Pruitt has every right to return to Oklahoma, he can’t expect American taxpayers to foot the bill for politically motivated or personal travel,” said Melanie Sloan, a senior advisor at American Oversight. “At a time in which Administrator Pruitt is slashing EPA offices dedicated to water and air safety, it’s heartening that the Inspector General is taking steps to protect taxpayer money and curb Pruitt’s spendthrift travel.”