EPA Watchdog Reviewing Agency Chief's Trips Home To Oklahoma

Braced for Harvey's eventual return from Gulf, many worry: Is worst still to come?More >>
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is again praising the federal government's response to HarveyMore >>
Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from HarveyMore >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane HarveyMore >>
The California city that birthed the American free speech movement is preparing for potential clashes even though the person behind a right-wing rally scheduled for Sunday has pleaded with supporters to stay away, saying that she fears more violenceMore >>
The White House says President Donald Trump has met with his Cabinet and other senior administration officials to discuss the federal response to the flooding and damage caused by Hurricane HarveyMore >>
A Texas mayor says Hurricane Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation"More >>
Director of the Alaska Division of Insurance Lori Wing-Heier will be one of the presenters before a Senate committee on health care.More >>
Preparations are underway in Dallas to turn the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center into what's being called a mega-shelter for those evacuees from southeastern Texas.More >>
