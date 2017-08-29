Oklahoma Police Chief Linked To Neo-Nazi Websites To Resign - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Police Chief Linked To Neo-Nazi Websites To Resign

By Associated Press
COLBERT, Oklahoma -

The interim police chief of a city in southern Oklahoma is planning to resign after a TV station in Texas reported that he was connected to two neo-Nazi websites.

Interim Colbert Police Chief Bart Alsbrook said he hasn’t been involved with the websites. He said he plans to resign from his roles as interim chief and reserve officer.

“Someone has been using my name for years on the Internet in regards to racist topics,” Alsbrook said. “It’s not me, rather someone who has hijacked my name due to my combativeness and rejection to white power skinheads who were always coming to the heavy metal shows, starting fights and messing up our scene.”

Alsbrook said he believes he was linked to the websites in retaliation for his “combativeness and rejection” of white supremacists. He said his name has been used in connection to neo-Nazi groups in Dallas since the 1990s.

“We hate each other,“Alsbrook said. “They use my name in all sorts of things.”

Alsbrook’s name was also used in 2005 to register the trademark “Blood Honour,” an international coalition of white supremacists, the Tulsa World reported. Online records show the trademark was abandoned in 2006.

Alsbrook said he wishes he could but doesn’t plan to seek legal action for against the individuals who used his name.

