Oklahoma Charter Company Lending A Hand To Harvey Relief

Red Carpet Charters answered the call last Thursday to head down to Texas to help get people out of Hurricane Harvey's way. With so much work to be done, staff say their buses and drivers are still down there.

In natural disasters like Harvey, Red Carpet has several contracts with behavioral health centers, assisted living facilities, and other medical facilities. Company representatives say they got a call from one of those centers last Thursday and by Friday they had buses in Victoria, Texas, to help evacuate patients.

There is no concrete timeline for how long Red Carpet will be in the area.

“It can go for a couple days," said Steven Ward, Red Carpet’s director of sales and marketing. “It can go for a couple weeks, depending on what other services they need our buses to cooperate in. We don't put a time frame on it. As long as they are there and in need, we'll be there.”

Red carpet currently has eight buses in Texas with two more on the way.