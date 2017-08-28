Three Auto-Pedestrian Crashes Reported In Moore In One Week

Moore police are investigating three auto-pedestrian crashes in the last week -- two were deadly.

Investigators said they've linked one to distracted driving while the others remain under investigation.

The most recent incident occurred Saturday night.

In that case, the victim survived but is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Moore police identified the victim as 66-year-old Lan Pham.

"She's around this area all the time," Ro Craig said. "You know, she has her little cart with her, or her wagon, you know, she picks up cans and what not."

Craig lives a few doors down from Pham and said she typically sees her traveling on the sidewalks.

On Saturday night, Moore police said the 66-year-old was hit by an SUV near NW 19 and Santa Fe.

"We just need people both in vehicles and those who are riding to just be aware and lookout," said Moore police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis.

A cyclist was also hit just after midnight on SW 19 Street near Santa Fe.

Police said Charles Shatswell was riding his tricycle when a truck crashed into him. He died from his injuries.

The driver, Tessa Morgan, allegedly left the scene but turned herself into police Friday evening.

"They are reviewing the video just to see if we can get an idea of, where was the bicycle? Where was the vehicle prior?" Lewis said. Several businesses in the area had surveillance video that captured the crash.

Surveillance video is also assisting investigators in the death of Robert Griffioen.

Griffioen was running on Aug. 20 near the Moore Police Department when a driver allegedly ran a red light and hit him in the crosswalk.

No arrests have been made in that case.