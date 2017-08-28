City Of Anadarko Collects Donations For People Affected By Hurricane Harvey

The City of Anadarko is collecting donations to help the victims of hurricane Harvey.

People can drop off water, non-perishable foods, blankets and clothing to Anadarko’s fire station 1. Monetary donations can be dropped off at Anadarko City Hall, where it will be put into a relief fund and given to the American Red Cross.

"We’re trying to find a town that is about our size that probably won’t get as much attention and much help. We’ll send these items down so they will have the additional resources they need,” Anadarko City Manager Kenneth Corn said.

Corn said they want to find a city with about 6,500 people, like Anadarko.

“We just know a town our size doesn’t have a lot of resources,” he said.

The city made the announcement on Monday morning about collecting donations. Right away, people started dropping off items.

“We’ve had several tornadoes here in the past decade or so and really needed the help of outside folks, and people always came through for us,” Jason Glidewell, an Anadarko native, said.

Glidewell said it’s a way of giving back to those who have done so much for Oklahoma in times of disaster.

“I hope they know they are not down there by themselves, that we will do the best that we can,” he said.

The city is accepting donations until noon Thursday. Then, volunteers will drive the donations down to Texas to help with relief.