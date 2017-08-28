Clear Skies Monday Night For Most Of State

A few storms still possible Monday evening in far southeast Oklahoma. These storms are actually from tropical storm Harvey. Skies will stay clear for the rest of us as temperatures drop to the low 60s.
Tuesday will be another nice day across much of Oklahoma with widespread sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Any chance of rain will stay in far eastern and southeast Oklahoma.
