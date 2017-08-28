Gameday Pulled Pork Totchos - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Gameday Pulled Pork Totchos

  • 1 package tater tots
  • 1 teaspoon seasoning salt
  • 1 cup barbecue pulled pork
  • 2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • Fresh salsa
  • Sour cream
  • Aluminum Foil
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Cook the tater tots according to package instructions.
  3. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with tater tots.
  4. Tear large sheets of foil and lay on the countertop.
  5. Divide the tater tots evenly in the center of the foil.
  6. Sprinkle the tots with cheese, pulled pork, chopped green onions.
  7. Add another sheet of aluminum foil over the top and crimp the edges to seal.
  8. Store the tot packets in a cooler to take to the tailgate.
  9. Place the foil packets on a hot grill for 10-15 minutes.
  10. Open up the packets and serve with your favorite salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

