Crews Quickly Put Out SW OKC House Fire

Firefighters quickly put out a house fire Monday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported shortly before 2:40 p.m. and is in the 3500 block of S Kentucky near SW 15 and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Less than 30 minutes later, it appeared the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire was not disclosed Monday afternoon.

