Pennsylvania Woman Jailed After Baby Left Outside Bar - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pennsylvania Woman Jailed After Baby Left Outside Bar

By Associated Press

A Pennsylvania woman has been jailed after police say she was drunk and abandoned her 14-month-old baby outside a bar.

Hazleton police charged 18-year-old Destiny Davila with child endangerment, public drunkenness and underage drinking after the incident early Saturday.

Police and federal agents conducting a saturation patrol found a woman sitting in a car with Davila's baby. The woman told police she had found the baby unattended for about 25 minutes in front of the bar and was caring for it.

Davila arrived at a hospital after police had taken the baby to be checked out. Police say she was drunk and told them she had been drinking before she took the child to the bar, and left the baby there when someone offered to care for her.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Davila.

