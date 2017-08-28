Norman Police Start Racial Intelligence Training For Officers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Norman Police Start Racial Intelligence Training For Officers

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The Norman Police Department is implementing a new training program for all officers, aimed at improving race relations and emotional control.

The Racial Intelligence Training and Engagement Program focuses on officers' emotions, teaching them to recognize where they are on a scale and understand citizens' perspectives before taking action. All officers in the department will undergo this training in the coming months, and supervisors hope it helps prevent rash decision making in the field, allowing officers to treat others with respect. 

