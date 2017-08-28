3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Garfield County

A small earthquake was recorded in Garfield County, Monday morning.

The 3.5 magnitude temblor struck at approximately 11:16 a.m., a half a mile east of the unincorporated community of Hayward, Oklahoma, or about 56 miles north of the Oklahoma City metro at a depth of three miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more like with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.