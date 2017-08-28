Vote Set On Completing American Indian Museum - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Vote Set On Completing American Indian Museum

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
The AICCM project dates back to 1994 when lawmakers created NACEA, the state agency charged with overseeing its design and construction. The AICCM project dates back to 1994 when lawmakers created NACEA, the state agency charged with overseeing its design and construction.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Council is to vote on agreements to complete building the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum.

The Oklahoman reports the council is to vote Tuesday on proposals to finish the project with the Chickasaw Nation. Plans call for an April 1, 2021, opening.

The museum began as a state project and about $90 million was spent from 2006 until 2012, when it ran out of money.

An estimated $65 million or more is needed to complete it, with the state providing $25 million, the city $9 million and tribal and private donations to provide the remainder. The Chickasaw Nation is to cover any operating deficits for the first seven years after the museum opens.

The museum is at the junction of Interstates 40 and 35 near downtown Oklahoma City.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.