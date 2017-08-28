Vote Set On Completing American Indian Museum

The AICCM project dates back to 1994 when lawmakers created NACEA, the state agency charged with overseeing its design and construction.

The Oklahoma City Council is to vote on agreements to complete building the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum.

The Oklahoman reports the council is to vote Tuesday on proposals to finish the project with the Chickasaw Nation. Plans call for an April 1, 2021, opening.

The museum began as a state project and about $90 million was spent from 2006 until 2012, when it ran out of money.

An estimated $65 million or more is needed to complete it, with the state providing $25 million, the city $9 million and tribal and private donations to provide the remainder. The Chickasaw Nation is to cover any operating deficits for the first seven years after the museum opens.

The museum is at the junction of Interstates 40 and 35 near downtown Oklahoma City.