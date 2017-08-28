Oklahoma TF-1 Offering Help Harvey Relief Effort

Oklahoma Task Force-1 has been deployed to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

TF-1 is an urban search and rescue team comprised of firefighters and officers from around the Oklahoma City metro that serves and helps in times of crises.

The team is currently heading to the Katy, Texas, area with 16 people in tow, nine from OKC Fire, two from Norman Fire, two from Edmond Fire, one from Mustang Fire, and two from OKC Police.