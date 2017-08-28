Animal Shelters Filling Up With Pets In Harvey's Wake - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Animal Shelters Filling Up With Pets In Harvey's Wake

HOUSTON -

While the repercussions of Hurricane Harvey dire for many humans, pets and animals are also fighting for survival in the floodwaters.

Many Texas Gulf Coast animal shelters are filling up now because people who are evacuating their homes aren't allowed to bring pets into shelters for humans because the shelters say they could be life threatening for people with allergies. Also, a team from the Texas A&M Veterinary School is there to help animals who might have been trapped or hurt during the storm and provide care for them.

Many animals from shelters in Houston were moved earlier last week to other cities like Austin and San Antonio. As of Saturday morning, Austin Pets Alive has transported 235 animals to safety. However, many of these places have an urgent need for crates, cat litter, litter boxes, and pet food.

If you want to help, there are plenty of local shelters, like Austin Pets Alive, where you can donate money.

Shelters say they have heard reports of extensive lines of people surrendering their pets, so nearby shelters need to be ready for additional animal intake.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com
