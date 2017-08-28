FEMA Preparing For Years Of Harvey Relief

Before Hurricane Harvey even hit, the federal government had emergency services in place, allowing for a quick response to the widespread flooding in the Texas Gulf Coast.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency made disaster declarations before the storm made landfall last week, letting money funnel to six Texas counties for temporary housing and repairs. There is the chance that additional counties could be added to that list as officials get a better sense of the aftermath of the storm.

President Donald Trump returned to the White House this weekend after spending some time in Camp David, calling the flooding unprecedented. FEMA Director Brock Long echoed the president's remarks over the weekend, calling the disaster a "landmark event" and adding the agency will dealing with the repercussions for years to come.

The president held a teleconference with officials from the administration as well as recovery efforts on the ground. He's set to visit Texas sometime tomorrow.