Oklahoma's Salvation Army Headed To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Salvation Army officers and volunteers have been deployed to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey's destruction to help and serve victims.

A total of 42 mobile kitchens, eight from the Oklahoma and Arkansas chapters of the charitable organization, are headed to staging areas in Dallas and San Antonio in preparation for deployment. Each mobile kitchen has the capacity to serve an average of 1.500 meals per day.

Disaster response leadership teams will be positioned in San Antonio, Galveston, Houston, and Corpus Christi to coordinate the ongoing disaster response. Water, cleanup kits, food, and shelter supplies have been staged and are ready to be sent to the affected areas.

If you'd like to help out, the Salvation Army suggests making a financial donation to the charity of your choice. Unlike donated supplies, organizers say cash is flexible, and can be used by relief organizations to purchase exactly what is needed, when it's needed.