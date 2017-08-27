News 9 Covers Harvey's Catastrophic Flooding In South Texas

Entire neighborhoods in Houston are under water, due to torrential rain from tropical storm Harvey.

Officials confirmed two people have died in the storm, and Sunday, more than 1,500 people were rescued from the flood waters.

News 9 sent Kelly Ogle, StormTrackers Tom Pastrano, Val and Amy Castor, Von Castor and Darren Stephens to cover the historic flooding in and around Houston.

Kelly Ogle made it to north Houston and roadways were flooded. Many residents were attempting to drive around when waters continued rise.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.