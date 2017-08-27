News 9 Covers Harvey's Catastrophic Flooding In South Texas - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

News 9 Covers Harvey's Catastrophic Flooding In South Texas

Posted: Updated:
HOUSTON -

Entire neighborhoods in Houston are under water, due to torrential rain from tropical storm Harvey.

Officials confirmed two people have died in the storm, and Sunday, more than 1,500 people were rescued from the flood waters.

News 9 sent Kelly Ogle, StormTrackers Tom Pastrano, Val and Amy Castor, Von Castor and Darren Stephens to cover the historic flooding in and around Houston. 

Kelly Ogle made it to north Houston and roadways were flooded. Many residents were attempting to drive around when waters continued rise. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.