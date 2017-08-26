One Critically Injured In Moore Auto-Ped Crash

One person was critically injured Saturday night after an auto-pedestrian crash in Moore, police said.

The crash happened in the 1900 block of N Santa Fe near NW 19. Police said to expect lane and road closures for the next few hours as they investigate.

One woman was taken to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

No names were released.

