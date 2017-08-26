Body Found In River After Car Submerged Friday Morning

Oklahoma City firefighters found a body Saturday night in connection with Friday morning's submerged vehicle in the Oklahoma River.

The body was found about 7:30 p.m. near Exchange Avenue. Police are now investigating the incident.

The vehicle was spotted by a bicyclist about 5 a.m. Friday near SW 8 and Exchange Avenue. The vehicle was completely submerged about 30 to 40 feet off the shore.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.