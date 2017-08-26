Driver Turns Self In After Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Moore

The driver involved in Friday morning's fatal hit and run crash turned herself in to police, Moore police confirmed to News 9.

Moore police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis confirmed Tessa Morgan, 37, turned herself in to police custody Friday night. She is accused of driving the vehicle that fatally hit Charles Shatswell.

The crash happened just after midnight Friday on SW 19 Street and Santa Fe. Shatswell was riding a tricycle when he was hit by a white pickup, police said.

