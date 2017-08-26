Adventure Camp For Boy Scouts At Riversports Rapids

Boy Scout Troop 121 gathered in the Oklahoma City Boathouse District to host more than 100 scouts from across Oklahoma and Texas.

This weekend marked the first event titled Big Water. Big Water is a one-night, one-day adventure camp. The program has a focus on the white water rafting experience in downtown Oklahoma City at Riversports Rapids.

Mike Knopp, executive director of the Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation, and father to a boy scout in Troop 121, was one of the key players into establishing this weekends event.

"We think this is going to be an annual event, and this is really a tremendous world class venue that we want all scouts to enjoy. To be able to go rafting and zip lining and climbing all in downtown Oklahoma City, that's very unique," Knopp said.

Activities this weekend included white water rafting, kayaking, water slides, climbing and light-weight camping on the river rafting island.

Scouts such as Whitaker Freiberg, also see this weekend as a way to not only build bonds between troops, but to hopefully expand boy scouts as a whole.

"It's a really good thing cause we are helping grow the scout community and more scouting in Oklahoma City," Freiberg said.

In the coming months, the White Water center is going to be renamed after late Aubrey McClendon, who was the chairman to the Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation.

"(He) helped us develop this vision for the boathouse district and the Oklahoma River. Taking it from a ditch that it was 15 years ago to this venue, that is truly unique in the world. So we are remembering Aubrey. He was an Eagle Scout," Knopp said.

According to the Boathouse District's website, there will be an interactive exhibit and water features that honor McClendon's life and legacy.