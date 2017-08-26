Weekend Stays Mostly Quiet With Temps In The 80's Across OK

All is quiet in Oklahoma Saturday morning.

News 9’s Meteorologist Matt Mahler wishes he could say the same for Southeast Texas. Harvey was downgraded to a CAT 1 hurricane as of 7 a.m. Saturday. Devastating floods will be the main threat for the next week in Southeast Texas.

In Oklahoma, our weekend stays mostly quiet with temperatures in the 80’s and just a slight chance for rain and storms both days.

Looking ahead to next week, it will remain quiet, and warm weather will take us to the end of August.

As September begins, more rain will be possible as the 80’s hang around.