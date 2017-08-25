Competency Hearing Granted For OKC Bomb Plot Suspect

The suspect accused in a car bombing plot in downtown Oklahoma City will now be granted a competency hearing, according to court document filed Friday.

According to the documents, the court said there’s reason to believe 23-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell is, “presently suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to properly assist in his defense.”

Therefore, Varnell will have to undergo a mental evaluation.