Competency Hearing Granted For OKC Bomb Plot Suspect

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The suspect accused in a car bombing plot in downtown Oklahoma City will now be granted a competency hearing, according to court document filed Friday.

According to the documents, the court said there’s reason to believe 23-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell is, “presently suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to properly assist in his defense.”

Therefore, Varnell will have to undergo a mental evaluation. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
