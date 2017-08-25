Local Volunteers Prepare To Respond To Hurricane Harvey - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Local Volunteers Prepare To Respond To Hurricane Harvey

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Members of the Oklahoma-Arkansas Red Cross are already in South Texas, ready to help what has quickly turned into a natural disaster.

Also, OG&E Spokesperson Kathleen O’Shea says they plan to send 46 trucks to Corpus Christi, Texas early Monday morning, if not sooner.

“We call it mutual assistance, we’ve been to New York, Ohio, Louisiana, we’ve been to Florida, and you’re right, we’ve had crews come in and help us as well,” she said.

