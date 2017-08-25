Rain Chances Decrease For The Metro Friday Evening - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Rain Chances Decrease For The Metro Friday Evening

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The rain is coming to an end Friday evening.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping to the upper 60's. There is a slight chance for a few light showers in Western and Northern Oklahoma overnight.

Skies will become partly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance of showers and storms in Central Oklahoma in the afternoon. Higher chances will be in Western Oklahoma. Highs will top out in the mid 80's.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
