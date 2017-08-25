3.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Residents West of Enid

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook residents near Meno, Friday.

The 12:52 p.m. quake's epicenter was 2.3 miles south-southwest of Meno, 18.1 miles west of Enid, 54.4 miles northwest of Guthrie and 72.2 miles north northwest of Oklahoma City.

The earthquake had a depth of 5 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

