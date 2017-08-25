Sylvia Corkill

A couple of combat veterans are walking across the country, helping to bring a higher awareness of veteran suicide.More >>
A couple of combat veterans are walking across the country, helping to bring a higher awareness of veteran suicide.More >>
Yukon Public Schools is thriving in light of state budget woes and a nationwide teacher shortage.More >>
Yukon Public Schools is thriving in light of state budget woes and a nationwide teacher shortage.More >>
A former retail manager is now in his second year as a Yukon Middle School teacher, thanks to state's emergency certification processes and some help from more experienced teachers.More >>
A former retail manager is now in his second year as a Yukon Middle School teacher, thanks to state's emergency certification processes and some help from more experienced teachers.More >>
An Oklahoma County jail inmate was found dead Friday night inside a single cell, the sheriff's office reported Saturday.More >>
An Oklahoma County jail inmate was found dead Friday night inside a single cell, the sheriff's office reported Saturday.More >>
Anthony Jacobson is an Oklahoma expatriate living in Barcelona as a tour guide. He was only a short walk from yesterday's attack.More >>
Anthony Jacobson is an Oklahoma expatriate living in Barcelona as a tour guide. He was only a short walk from yesterday's attack.More >>
It's back to school in Yukon today and teachers return with a four percent pay raise in their base salary.More >>
It's back to school in Yukon today and teachers return with a four percent pay raise in their base salary.More >>
Edmond's CityLink public transportation service is expecting the delivery of two new buses and two new minivans today.More >>
Edmond's CityLink public transportation service is expecting the delivery of two new buses and two new minivans today.More >>
A man accused of murder will have to answer for the crime, 35 years later.More >>
A man accused of murder will have to answer for the crime, 35 years later.More >>
Thursday’s first wave of severe storms bringing hail and high winds, left a path of damage in Kingfisher County.More >>
Thursday’s first wave of severe storms bringing hail and high winds, left a path of damage in Kingfisher County.More >>
Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian death from Wednesday night at a northwest Oklahoma City home.More >>
Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian death from Wednesday night at a northwest Oklahoma City home.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Need to contact a News 9 anchor or reporter? Get their contact information here.
Join other News 9 fans “Like” us on Facebook! You’ll be in the loop for breaking news, special offers and other inside details.
Follow @NEWS9 to get up-to-date news info as it happens right on your cell phone or desktop!
Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.