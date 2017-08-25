Dive Team Responds To Car In Oklahoma River - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dive Team Responds To Car In Oklahoma River

By Nazarene Harris, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Dive Team responded to a car found in the Oklahoma River, Friday morning. 

Crews arrived at the scene near southwest 8th and Exchange Ave. after 7 a.m. The car was originally spotted by a bicyclist in the area around 5 a.m. Upon officials' arrival, they discovered that the car was completely submerged about 30-40 feet off the shore. No one was discovered inside the car. A tow truck arrived on the scene and OKC Fire officials assisted in removing the vehicle. 

Divers announced that a second search will be conducted at approximately 7:45 a.m. 

OKC Fire officials will return to the scene around 2 p.m. on Friday. Officials have contacted the family linked to the car's tag number. 

Officials are still working to determine how the vehicle got into the water. 

