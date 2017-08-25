Dive Team Responding to Car In Oklahoma River

Oklahoma City Dive Team responded to a car found in the Oklahoma River, Friday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene near southwest 8th and Exchange Ave. after 7 a.m. The car was originally spotted by a bicyclist in the area around 5 a.m. Upon officials' arrival, they discovered that the car was completely submerged about 30-40 feet off the shore. No one was discovered inside the car. A tow truck arrived on the scene and OKC Fire officials assisted in removing the vehicle.

Divers announced that a second search will be conducted at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Officials are still working to determine how the vehicle got into the water.

