Will Rogers TSA Finding More Guns In Carry-Ons

Over the past two weeks at Will Rogers World Airport, the Transportation Security Administration has found four loaded firearms in carry-on bags. So far this year, TSA has intercepted 26, higher than this same time last year.

Airport officials report all firearms were carried by different passengers and in most cases, people just forgot that they had them. When a firearm is detected in security, they have to call Oklahoma City Police. The guns are then confiscated and criminal charges are up to the police. Airport officials say this scenario can all be prevented if people simply check their bags.

“There are legitimate ways that you can travel with a firearm,” said Karen Carney, Will Rogers World Airport Spokesperson. “You can take it in your checked luggage as long as you follow the proper procedures.”

To learn more about the proper channels to travel with a firearm, visit the TSA website and your airline's website.