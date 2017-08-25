Norman PD Educating Drinkers To "Know Their Limits"

For the fourth year, the Norman Police Department are working to educate bargoers on Campus Corner and around downtown about safe and legal alcohol consumption.

The Know Your Limits Project arms officers with breathalyzers, not to arrest or cite, but to allow officers positive contact with bargoers while educating them on legal limits of blood alcohol content for driving. The limit between a legal and illegal BAC is reached at .08 or higher. Drivers must be under that limit to safely and legally operate a car.

Officers will provide breathalyzer demonstrations for anyone who wants one. If that person happens to blow over the legal limit, officers do not make arrests but give an educational card with information about alcohol consumption.

The event starts at 10 p.m. tonight.