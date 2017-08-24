New Documents Unsealed Related To Daniel Holtzclaw Appeal - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

New Documents Unsealed Related To Daniel Holtzclaw Appeal

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

New documents were unsealed surrounding Daniel Holtzclaw’s appeal. He is the former Oklahoma City police officer serving life in prison. Holtzclaw was convicted for sexually abusing women while on duty.

Looking back on June 26 and 27 of 2017, a secret hearing was held in Judge Timothy Henderson’s courtroom. Surveillance video shows that leaders of the police department’s forensic lab attended, but all the details of what happened inside were sealed.

On Thursday, the court ordered some documents to be unsealed. The paperwork shows the hearing was regarding a “personnel investigation”, which by Oklahoma law, can be kept confidential.

The personnel matter is in regards to Elaine Taylor, former Oklahoma City Police Chemist, who was assigned to Holtzclaw’s case. Taylor resigned days after the appeal was filed. Taylor’s testimony on DNA evidence played a key role in Holtzclaw’s conviction.

News 9 requested for Taylor’s emails from the city, only to be told they had already been “deleted”. Holtzclaw’s attorneys are concerned those emails could be critical in the appeal. His counsel is also worried that “additional evidence may be destroyed if swift action is not taken.”

On the other hand, the court order states the claims are “unsubstantiated”.

How Taylor’s personnel file ties into Holtzclaw’s appeal, if at all, is not clear because the actual details of the hearing remain sealed. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
