Arrest Made In OKC Days Inn Homicide

Oklahoma City police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide at the Days Inn on NW 39th Street on Monday. David Adair, 30, is now charged in the murder of Megan Henson, 24.

A housekeeper discovered the gruesome scene Monday morning while making her daily rounds. Henson had been beaten and stabbed to death in the room she checked into the day before.

The victim's family members, along with motel surveillance video, helped to quickly identify Adair as a suspect Monday. By complete coincidence, though, he was arrested the very next day.

Newly released court documents show Henson introduced Adair to her family on Sunday, calling him by his alias "Dough Boy", and police saw the two had been talking on social media about meeting up. The arrest affidavit adds that Henson and Adair were arguing during that online conversation.

Surveillance video from the motel shows Adair going in and out of Henson's room Sunday evening. A guest staying upstairs told police they heard fighting coming from the room. Adair was seen on surveillance leaving Monday morning, alone.

Investigators showed the hotel video to Henson's family members, and they confirmed it was the same man she was with on Sunday. Police issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, local officers pulled him over. Officer Megan Morgan says, “It was a Toyota Sequoia. The 30-year-old driver of that vehicle has been identified as David Adair.”

At the time, however, the patrol officers had no idea that Adair was wanted for murder, but fortunately, they took him into custody.

“He was arrested from that scene because that vehicle was stolen,” Morgan explains. “He was transported to Oklahoma City police headquarters when homicide investigators notified patrol that that was actually a suspect they were looking into.”

Last September Adair was convicted on meth charges and got probation, but he was later jailed in April for failing to appear at a hearing. He was released in May.

This time, he remains behind bars without bond.