Lawmakers Quell Rumors Of Budget Deal

Documents were leaked to the press suggesting democratic leaders and Governor Fallin are close to a deal on nearly a billion dollars in new taxes and fees. Leaders say it's just not true.

The State Supreme Court ruled a $1.50 tax on cigarettes imposed by the legislature in the final days of the session is unconstitutional, so lawmakers will likely have to return in special session to bridge that gap. Leaders have been meeting behind closed doors, but say they're nowhere near a deal.

"We asked the governor for some specifics, any of those that she particularly liked or disliked. She said it was a little premature at the time and she wanted to wait," said Representative Scott Inman (D), House Minority Leader.

The governor's chief budget negotiator, Preston Doerflinger, released a statement saying, "No agreement has been reached between the governor and any legislative party. To suggest we are even close to a deal is incredibly premature and irresponsible."

And House speaker Charles McCall released a statement saying, "There is never a shortage of rumor and innuendo surrounding negotiations at the Capitol...Minority Leader Scott Inman has no interest in negotiating in good faith with the governor or anyone else."

"It would appear to me that somebody within the house republican leadership probably leaked this plan as a way to try to torpedo or sabotage the current budget negotiations," Inman said.

As for negotiations, Inman says his caucus wants an increase in the gross production tax; that is, the tax on oil and natural gas production.

"Unless gross production tax increases are on the table we're going to find it very difficult to achieve the revenue and thus the agreement." Inman said.

Representative Bobby Cleveland (R) Cleveland County replied, "Why would I want to vote for it? Why would I want to tax more taxes on to the oil and gas industry? They've done more than their fair share for Oklahoma."

The governor has indicated a special session will be necessary, but only after the State Supreme Court has ruled whether other revenue raising measures are constitutional.